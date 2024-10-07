Open in App
    • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    Packers and Bucks home games and Wisconsin football's trip out East highlight the week ahead

    By Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ljI2L_0vxr8c2l00

    Here is the look at Milwaukee-area and other Wisconsin sports events for the week of Oct. 7.

    PACKERS

    Green Bay vs. Arizona

    When : Noon Sunday.

    Where : Lambeau Field.

    TV : Fox.

    What to know: The Cardinals scored 14 unanswered points in the second half Sunday to overtake the San Francisco 49ers, 24-23, and improve to 2-3. The Packers beat the Cardinals the last time they played – a 24-21 victory in 2021 – but lost the three previous games, including a 26-20 overtime loss in the playoffs following the 2015 season.

    BUCKS

    Milwaukee vs. Los Angeles Lakers (preseason)

    When : 7 p.m. Thursday.

    Where : Fiserv Forum.

    TV : Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA TV

    What to know: The Bucks host the Lakers in the first of their two home preseason games.

    More: Five pressing questions for the Milwaukee Bucks as they enter the 2024-25 season

    BADGERS FOOTBALL

    Wisconsin at Rutgers

    When : 11 a.m. Saturday.

    Where : SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey.

    TV : Big Ten Network.

    What to know: The Badgers have won all five of the games between these two Big Ten programs, including a 24-13 victory last season at Camp Randall Stadium.

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Packers and Bucks home games and Wisconsin football's trip out East highlight the week ahead

