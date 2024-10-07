Packers and Bucks home games and Wisconsin football's trip out East highlight the week ahead

Here is the look at Milwaukee-area and other Wisconsin sports events for the week of Oct. 7.

Green Bay vs. Arizona

When : Noon Sunday.

Where : Lambeau Field.

TV : Fox.

What to know: The Cardinals scored 14 unanswered points in the second half Sunday to overtake the San Francisco 49ers, 24-23, and improve to 2-3. The Packers beat the Cardinals the last time they played – a 24-21 victory in 2021 – but lost the three previous games, including a 26-20 overtime loss in the playoffs following the 2015 season.

Milwaukee vs. Los Angeles Lakers (preseason)

When : 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where : Fiserv Forum.

TV : Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA TV

What to know: The Bucks host the Lakers in the first of their two home preseason games.

Wisconsin at Rutgers

When : 11 a.m. Saturday.

Where : SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey.

TV : Big Ten Network.

What to know: The Badgers have won all five of the games between these two Big Ten programs, including a 24-13 victory last season at Camp Randall Stadium.

