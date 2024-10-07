Open in App
    Have a question about the Brewers? Ask the Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg

    By Curt Hogg, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N7fZ3_0vxr5psf00

    Do you have a question about the Milwaukee Brewers ?

    Whether it's about the playoff loss to the New York Mets, upcoming free agency, the roster, expectations for the offseason or any other Brewers topic, you can ask beat reporter Curt Hogg, who'll answer questions in our Brewers Mailbag.

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Have a question about the Brewers? Ask the Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg

