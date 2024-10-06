Open in App
    Opinion: Your vote in WI is protected. Nonpartisan election clerks promote integrity.

    By Lee Rasch, Rusty Cunningham, and Joe Heim,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ibpo2_0vwGSKto00

    As the Nov. 5 election nears, we are publicly expressing our support for the integrity of the elections process in Wisconsin . Our state has a long-standing history of offering fair and safe elections , and has long been seen as a leader in civic processes. We fully expect a fair and safe presidential election in 2024. Here are some of the key reasons for our confidence:

    • The Wisconsin elections process has built-in checkpoints, including the requirement of an official voter ID, the verification of identification of absentee voters, and cross-referencing local voter information with state records. The electronic voting machines are not connected to the internet.
    • All votes in Wisconsin are backed up by paper documentation. Official voting recounts at the local, county and statewide level, when requested, result in very few ballots being questioned.
    • The 2020 presidential election was audited by the Wisconsin Legislative Audit Bureau and the nonpartisan audit released in October 2021 did not identify any widespread fraud. Furthermore, the conservative law firm, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) also conducted an independent audit and they too concluded that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Both audits determined that the election results should stand.
    • Statewide elections in Wisconsin in 2022 and 2023 were successfully conducted without statewide complaints or concerns.

    The Wisconsin elections process consists of nearly 2,000 clerks — 1,850 at the municipal level, and 72 county clerks — who administer Wisconsin’s elections. The clerks come from both political parties and they approach their work in a nonpartisan fashion. These clerks and their volunteer poll workers are your neighbors and community members, people who take their job of election integrity seriously.

    Kristin Brey: Taylor Swift endorsement causes voter registration surge. Are we 'Ready For It?'

    We publicly express our support for the elections process in Wisconsin, and we encourage citizens to resist succumbing to unsubstantiated disinformation and misinformation about the integrity of the election process. We encourage you to exercise your right to vote.

    Lee Rasch, Rusty Cunningham and Joe Heim are members of Leader E thics , a Wisconsin-based nonpartisan/nonprofit organization committed to promoting ethical leadership among elected officials.

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Opinion: Your vote in WI is protected. Nonpartisan election clerks promote integrity.

    Hope
    1d ago
    DS200 machines are connected to wifi, which is hackable. US Citizenship is NOT proven when registering to vote on election day. Additionally, illegals can go to the DMV with ZERO forms of identification and get a piece of paper giving the unverified individual a FORM TO VOTE WITHOUT ANY PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP! This is not a lie, not a hoax, not misinformation but UGLY truth of WEC!
    Janet White
    1d ago
    I don’t trust the integrity of the vote counting at all, tooo much cheating
    View all comments
