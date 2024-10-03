Open in App
    • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    Wisconsin fall colors update: northern locales moving toward peak

    By Jim Higgins, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3baM87_0vt1Ixoa00

    Fall color change is moving toward peak in a cluster of north-central and northwestern Wisconsin locales, according to the Fall Color Report posted by Travel Wisconsin.

    As of Oct. 3, the best fall color in Wisconsin can be seen in Land O' Lakes, Merrill and the Rhinelander area, all reporting 70% color change, according to observers for the Fall Color Report.

    Close behind them, Boulder Junction reports 65%; Cable Area, Marinette County-North, 60%; Forest County, 55%; Ashland, Florence County, Langlade County, Minocqua, Phelps Area and Tomahawk, 50%.

    Those northern locales all forecast peak color in the first or second week of October. Those forecasts are frequently based on historical patterns.

    Green Bay continues to be predominantly green, at 25%. Door County and Eagle River both report 20% color.

    RELATED: 6 Milwaukee-area restaurants with the coziest views of bright fall colors

    In the state's central band, Wausau reports 45%, with Oshkosh at 40%, Manitowoc and Wisconsin Rapids at 30%, Appleton at 20%, and Fond du Lac at 15%.

    Crawford County and Richland County lead reporting locales in the southern third of Wisconsin with 35%.

    Yoopers and people planning a visit to Michigan's Upper Peninsula can get fall color updates at michigan.org/fallcolormap . As of Oct. 3, most of the UP was in the 40% to 60% range, with several large spots at 60% to 80% color.

    RELATED: 5 Northwoods Wisconsin restaurants with peak fall color views, from supper clubs to diners

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nruqt_0vt1Ixoa00

    When are peak fall colors in Wisconsin?

    ExploreFall.com's Fall Foliage Map 2024 estimates peak color in the northern third of Wisconsin circa Oct. 9, across the state's central third around Oct. 16, and in the Milwaukee metropolitan area and southern Wisconsin by Oct. 20.

    Almanac.com's 2024 Fall Foliage Color Map estimates a similar pattern: early October for northern Wisconsin, mid-October for the state's middle swatch, and later October for southern counties. So does SmokyMountains.com's Fall Foliage Prediction Map.

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin fall colors update: northern locales moving toward peak

