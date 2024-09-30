Verizon says its widespread service outage has ended in Wisconsin and around the country

This story has been updated with new information.

Verizon says its phone service has been restored from a widespread outage that affected more than 100,000 customers incuding some in southeast Wisconsin.

The company did not give a reason for Monday's outage which included multiple states.

“If you are still having issues, we recommend restarting your device," Verizon said in a statement.

Atlanta, Chicago, Phoenix, Omaha, and Washington D.C. were some of the cities with the most reports about service issues, according to the website Downdetector.

T-Mobile and AT&T officials said their respective networks were working, CNET reported , and issues their users may have experienced could have been from trying to connect with a Verizon user without working service.

