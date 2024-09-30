Open in App
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    Verizon says its widespread service outage has ended in Wisconsin and around the country

    By Rick Barrett, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    This story has been updated with new information.

    Verizon says its phone service has been restored from a widespread outage that affected more than 100,000 customers incuding some in southeast Wisconsin.

    The company did not give a reason for Monday's outage which included multiple states.

    “If you are still having issues, we recommend restarting your device," Verizon said in a statement.

    Atlanta, Chicago, Phoenix, Omaha, and Washington D.C. were some of the cities with the most reports about service issues, according to the website Downdetector.

    T-Mobile and AT&T officials said their respective networks were working, CNET reported , and issues their users may have experienced could have been from trying to connect with a Verizon user without working service.

    USA TODAY contributed to this report.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLBAc_0vpIley400

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SX1A5_0vpIley400

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Verizon says its widespread service outage has ended in Wisconsin and around the country

