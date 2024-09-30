Open in App
    The Brewers finally know their opponent in the playoffs. It's the New York Mets

    By Curt Hogg and Emmett Prosser, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVt4a_0vpIdmkC00

    The Milwaukee Brewers finally know who they'll play in the National League wild-card round, which starts Tuesday afternoon.

    Their opponent will be the New York Mets , who rallied in thrilling fashion to defeat the Atlanta Braves , 8-7, in the first game of a doubleheader at Truist Park Monday afternoon. The Braves also clinched a playoff spot by winning the second game, 3-0.

    The Mets' victory clinched their spot in the playoffs. The Braves, also finishing at 89-73, needed to win the second game to make the playoffs and eliminate the the Arizona Diamondbacks, who lost tiebreakers to both teams. The Braves will travel to San Diego to face the Padres.

    The two NL East rivals had to play the doubleheader Monday – a day after the regular season ended for everyone else – as a result of Hurricane Helene postponing the final two games of their series in Atlanta last week.

    Here are the game times for the best-of-3 NL wild-card round in Milwaukee:

    • Game 1: Tuesday at American Family Field, 4:30 p.m. CT
    • Game 2 : Wednesday at American Family Field, 6:30 p.m. CT
    • Game 3 : Thursday at American Family Field, 7:30 p.m. CT

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The Brewers finally know their opponent in the playoffs. It's the New York Mets

