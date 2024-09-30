Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    We Energies rate increase hearings coming to Milwaukee and Racine. Typical bill would rise to $152

    By Rick Barrett, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DuxQX_0vobtNI500

    This story has been updated to include further information.

    Proposed electricity rate hikes , hitting low-income households especially hard, are the subject of public hearings this week in Milwaukee and Racine.

    For 2025, We Energies has sought a 9.2% rate increase for most residential customers, followed by an 8.5% increase in 2026. If the increases are approved by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, the typical monthly residential electric bill would rise from around $128 to $152.

    The Racine public hearings are Tuesday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Cesar Chavez Community Center Gym, 2221 Douglas Ave. The Milwaukee public hearings are Thursday, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., at the Drury Plaza Hotel, 700 N. Water St.

    Participation by Zoom is available for both sets of hearing s. People who can't make it to one of the Milwaukee or Racine hearings can submit a comment online anytime through Oct. 7.

    We Energies has sought an additional $418.6 million from its customers over the next two years to cover rising costs associated with building new sources of power generation; grid improvements, inflation and labor.

    It amplifies a two-decade trend in which residential electricity cost increases have risen at more than twice the rate of inflation since 2005, according to an analysis by Wisconsin Citizens Utility Board, a nonprofit watchdog group.

    “These proposed increases are outrageous and must be viewed in the light of (We Energies') authorized increases over the past few years,” Milwaukee Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic said in written testimony submitted to the commission.

    Rate increases are especially hard on low-income families where energy costs can consume as much as 20% of a household budget, according to an analysis by the Sierra Club – Wisconsin Chapter.

    Rate increase unsustainable, Bay View alder says

    “This is not sustainable,” said Dimitrijevic, whose 14 th Aldermanic District includes the Bay View neighborhood.

    “The city is home to thousands of moderate and low-income residents who can least afford another We Energies rate increase and certainly not one of this magnitude,” she added.

    Investments in renewable and clean energy have been the primary driver behind rate increases.

    Looking at 2025 alone, 70% of the new revenue sought, or $167 million, is to begin payments for newly completed solar power projects and the purchase of a share of the generating capacity of Alliant Energy's West Riverside natural gas plant.

    Bills are also coming due on We Energies' efforts to improve the electric grid's reliability and resilience to storm damage.

    Burying power lines, more aggressive removal of dead and dying trees, and other improvements authorized by the commission in 2022 account for about $71 million of the new costs the utility has sought to recover.

    We Energies says it needs to meet demand

    We Energies said its financial needs reflect a commitment to meeting energy demand, maintaining a reliable electric grid, and the transition to renewable energy in order to avoid spending billions on pollution controls for burning coal, which it plans to stop using by 2032.

    The utility industry is undergoing a vast amount of rapid change, at a time when customer affordability and the ability to make ends meet are already in the spotlight, according to Tom Content, executive director of Wisconsin Citizens Utility Board.

    “The affordability challenge cries out for more balance between shareholders and customers, and close consideration of utility returns to shareholders and of stranded costs, which exist when power plants shut down before the end of their projected retirement dates and/or useful lives,” Content said in written testimony.

    Environmental groups are expected to have a strong presence at this week's hearings.

    Several groups have warned that powering a massive Microsoft data center in Mount Pleasant with methane gas power plants would push Wisconsin backward in the quest for clean energy.

    Environmental groups calls for clean energy

    In an open letter to Microsoft , Sierra Club Wisconsin, Clean Wisconsin, Action for the Climate Emergency and other groups called on the company to power its planned data center with local clean energy.

    "Right now, We Energies is planning to meet energy demand for the Microsoft data center by spending billions of dollars to build new methane gas power plants and pipelines," the letter said.

    "It's a massive buildout that will push our state's climate goals out of reach, locking us into 30 more years of fossil fuels at a time when we all know we must rapidly transition to clean energy," it said.

    Microsoft's recently announced plan to help fund a 250-megawatt solar energy project in Wisconsin is a good start but would represent only a fraction of the data center's energy needs, according to the groups.

    "There must be more. Other plans to buy out-of-state carbon credits to offset energy use in Wisconsin may technically meet your company's climate goals, but they do nothing to support the badly needed transformation to clean energy here in your new home," their letter says.

    In addition to the public hearings in Milwaukee and Racine this week, the PSC has scheduled Oct. 10 hearings, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., at the Ashwaubenon Community Center, 900 Anderson Dr., Ashwaubenon. Those hearings are related to a rate proposal for Wisconsin Public Service.

    Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter.

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: We Energies rate increase hearings coming to Milwaukee and Racine. Typical bill would rise to $152

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 27
    Add a Comment
    MCHolmes
    1d ago
    HOW MUCH IS ENOUGH ? HOW MUCH MONEY IS ENOUGH FOR THE STATE OF WISCONSIN , FOR NOT DOING A FUCKING THING ? ?BULL-SHIT LIES AGAIN AND AGAIN !
    Tim VanDensen
    1d ago
    Someone has to pay for all of the Wind and Solar BS and it always ends up being the consumer
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Drivers stunned by cages installed over gas pump buttons sparking new wave of complaints after locked up items in stores
    The US Sun5 days ago
    How much do striking dockworkers make? Here are their salaries.
    CBS News1 day ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Milwaukee Bucks announce their 2024 training camp roster
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' preview their Bucks game outing ahead of Milwaukee episodes
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel6 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Lori Nickel: In a short playoff series, the mindset for the Milwaukee Brewers has to be ‘getting rid’ of Game 1 loss
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel14 hours ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute11 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Aurora targets unregistered, unlicensed drivers, stolen shopping carts
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy