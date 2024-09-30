Open in App
    • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    Yelloh!, formerly Schwans, Mayville Engineering and CNH cut jobs in Wisconsin in September

    By Ricardo Torres, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dWqKk_0vobtELY00

    Wisconsin's economy continues to hum at a positive pace, but six companies laid off 242 workers in September, according to state records.

    The state's unemployment rate was 2.9% in August, which is below the national average of 3.2%, and the workforce participation rate was 65.5% — above the national average of 62.7%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

    Total nonfarm jobs increased 11,600 over the month and increased 35,300 over the year to 3,047,300 jobs, the highest number on record, according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

    The unemployment rate decreased in the top 12 metropolitan areas in the state. In the Milwaukee-West Allis area, the unemployment rate was 3.1%, down from 3.7% a month ago, and down from 3.9% a year ago at this time.

    Despite the positive numbers, some workers were laid off.

    Wisconsin employers cut 44 jobs in July. It's the lowest monthly job loss this year.

    Here are the companies that announced workforce reductions in September:

    Cygnus Home Service (Yelloh!)

    Cygnus Home Service, also known as Yelloh! and formerly known as Schwan's, is going out of business, resulting in 79 workers losing their jobs . The Minnesota-based frozen food home-delivery service made the announcement Sept. 23, and the losses will be felt throughout Wisconsin.

    The decision affects six employees in Fennimore, five in Fond du Lac, 13 in Franklin, 11 in Green Bay, 13 in Prairie du Sac, eight in River Falls, 11 in Sun Prairie, 11 in West Salem, and one remote employee.

    Mayville Engineering Co.

    Milwaukee-based Mayville Engineering Co. is closing its facility in Wautoma leading to 43 workers being laid off. The layoffs started Sept. 19 and are to last until Nov. 19.

    Equiniti Trust Co.

    England-based Equiniti Trust Co. is laying off 29 customer care employees in Milwaukee. The layoffs at the securities brokerage company started Sept. 19 and are to last until Nov. 11.

    Connexus Credit Union

    Connexus Credit Union is laying of 16 remote workers. Of the those workers, 11 live in Wisconsin. The layoffs are effective Nov. 11.

    CNH Industrial America

    In April, CNH Industrial laid off more than 200 workers in Mount Pleasant. Now the company is laying off an additional 52 workers at its facility in St. Nazianz. The layoffs are expected to take place on Nov. 14.

    Lost Boys Interactive, LLC

    In February, Lost Boys Interactive, a video game developer based in Madison, announced it was laying off 125 people . On Sept. 9, the company laid off another 23 people.

    

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Yelloh!, formerly Schwans, Mayville Engineering and CNH cut jobs in Wisconsin in September

    Comments
    Benjamin Garnowski
    1d ago
    show the number that fell off unemployment.
    Mary Doemel
    2d ago
    u can thank Joe and Tammy for the good job keeping wis workers working
