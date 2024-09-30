Open in App
    'They're everywhere': Who to call in Milwaukee about rats, and answers to other questions about rodent control

    By Gina Lee Castro, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Q7Qe_0vobtDSp00

    Rats are likely Milwaukeeans least favorite neighbor . It's tricky to know exactly how many rats are scurrying around Milwaukee, said Lorie Gallup, residential code enforcement manager for the Department of Neighborhood Services.

    "They're everywhere," Gallup said.

    For every single rat you see, there are likely 10 other rats nearby, exterminators say . There's plenty Milwaukeeans can learn to help keep rats out of their home and neighborhood. The Journal Sentinel spoke with Brittni Vermiglio-Kaplanek, the director of Wisconsin Humane Society, and Gallup to answer common questions about rats.

    Who can I call about a rat infestation in Milwaukee?

    The Department of Neighborhood Services responds to only complaints about rat burrows at residential properties. Renters and owners can contact the city for assistance with rat burrows . The department uses poison to kill rats in their burrows, Gallup said. But it treats only rat burrows that are at least 10 feet away from structure, and the property can't have any pets. If you're a renter with a rat infestation in your rental unit, you can contact the Department of Neighborhood Services if your landlord isn't addressing the issue.

    Gallup recommends hiring a professional to handle your mice and rat problems rather than purchasing rodenticide from the store and applying it yourself.

    Is rat poison, rodenticide, harmful to wildlife?

    It can be. Rodenticides, or what some people call rat poison or rat bait, are chemicals used to kill rodents. Every year, the Wisconsin Humane Society treats wildlife it suspects were poisoned from rodenticide , Vermiglio-Kaplanek said. When a rat or mouse consumes poison, it doesn't die immediately. Predators, like foxes, bald eagles and coyotes, can be poisoned from eating that mouse or rat, Vermiglio-Kaplanek said.

    Releasing carbon monoxide directly into the burrows is one way around potentially harming wildlife. It would kill the rats quickly, but it's pricey, Gallup said.

    Do bird feeders attract rats?

    It depends. If the bird food regularly spills onto the ground underneath the bird feeder, you could be inviting rats to a free buffet. Rats can climb, too. It's a good idea to keep the bird feeder off of fences and use smaller bird feeders because they're harder for rats to climb and stand on.

    Are rats a health hazard to humans?

    Yes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rodents carry diseases that can spread directly or indirectly to humans. Rodents can also damage property, such as by chewing through wires, which could be a fire hazard.

    Are rats important to the ecosystem?

    Rats can serve a purpose in the environment. They are a food source for some predators, but on the flipside, rats can damage important habitats, crops and native plants, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

    How can I keep rats out of my neighborhood?

    The first step is to stop feeding them, Gallup said. Make sure to dispose of any food, feces and garbage outside, and keep garbage bins closed. Rats drink water, too, so remove any stagnate water and water bowls, too.

    Do rats eat dog feces?

    Absolutely. And the smell of your pet's feces attracts them, too. Feces isn't rats preferred food, but the undigested food is intriguing enough for them. Gallup advises cleaning up after your pet immediately.

    What is a rat burrow?

    A rat burrow is a hole in the ground where rats hibernate, store food and rest outdoors. The burrow connects to tunnels near the rat's food source and can have multiple exists. It can be hard to tell the difference between a rat burrow and another animal's burrow, Gallup said. Typically, a rat burrow has a 2-to-4-inch hole and a mound of dirt at the entrance, Gallup said.

    How can I humanely remove rats?

    Vermiglio-Kaplanek says rodenticide causes a painful death. There are a couple of things you can do to humanely remove rats from your yard and home. For your yard, remove any potential food and water sources for rats. Inside the home, she recommends using a trap with food to capture rats and mice in your home, then filling the holes they came from and releasing them outside.

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 'They're everywhere': Who to call in Milwaukee about rats, and answers to other questions about rodent control

