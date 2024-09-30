Help us choose this year's first Wisconsin Student of the Week

We recently announced the return of USA TODAY NETWORK - WISCONSIN's Student of the Week initiative. Now, it's time to choose our first ever statewide winner.

Student of the Week aims to celebrate high school students in public, private or home schools. Each week, schools and youth organizations across the state nominate students they believe are deserving of the title, and the public votes to choose the winner.

In previous years, we had separate Student of the Week programs for the Milwaukee, Green Bay and Fox Cities. This year, we are holding one large, statewide competition.

Meet our first nominees, and vote to choose who will win the first round in our new and improved Student of the Week initiative. Voting runs from 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, and until noon Thursday, Oct. 3. The winner will be announced Friday, Oct. 4.

Lex V. Crump, Milwaukee High School of the Arts, grade 12

"Lex V. Crump is an outstanding singer who has immersed herself in her vocal music studies at Milwaukee High School of the Arts. She has been consistently recognized for her extraordinary performances and artistic excellence by some of the most prestigious music organizations, both regionally and statewide, including the Civic Music Association of Milwaukee as a two-time High School Showcase and Young Artist scholarship winner, and the Wisconsin School Music Association as an Exemplary Performer at the State Solo & Ensemble contest each of the past two years.

"Lex has cultivated an exquisite sound and expressive abilities that will serve her well as she continues her pursuit of a degree in Vocal Performance next year. She is currently preparing her submission for YoungArts, a national arts competition, as well as her role in the MHSA Opera Workshop production of The Zoo, a comic opera by Gilbert & Sullivan."

‒ Raymond Roberts, vocal music instructor at Milwaukee High School of the Arts

Marren VanRemortel, De Pere High School, grade 12

"Marren is an incredibly positive force at DPHS! Marren excels in her studies while also taking on an active role as a student leader in our school's Hope Squad (suicide prevention & awareness) and Link Crew (freshman welcoming committee) groups. She's a compassionate and reliable young woman who's always willing and eager to step up when she sees a need in order to make a difference. Her kind, confident, and engaging personality paired with her never-ending school spirit are unmatched . We're lucky to call her ours!"

‒ Evan Pagel, school psychologist at De Pere High School

Click the link below to vote.

Do you work with youth and know someone who should be Student of the Week? Reach out to Debi Young, statewide education editor, at debi.young@jrn.com to get a link to the nomination form.

