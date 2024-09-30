Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    Woodlands School, a K-8 public charter school in Milwaukee, looks to open in West Allis

    By Adrienne Davis, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    A K-8 elementary school is being proposed for West Allis, according to city Plan Commission documents.

    Woodlands School would be located at 1526 S. 72nd St., the former home of Holy Assumption School, which closed in 2000.

    Woodlands, a Wisconsin public charter school, currently has two locations in Milwaukee, one at 5510 W. Blue Mound Road and the other at 3121 W. State St.

    The West Allis Plan Commission approved the plan by a 5-0 vote with two abstentions on Sept. 25.

    Here's what to know:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zyNKT_0vobOxaQ00

    Where will Woodlands School be located?

    The proposed location is at 1526 S. 72nd St. in West Allis. Woodlands is planning to merge its two existing campuses into the single West Allis location, the site of the former Holy Assumption School, which operated from 1957 until closing in 2000.

    During a Sept. 24 neighborhood meeting in West Allis, Woodlands School Executive Director Vickie Brown-Gurley said the school is planning to remain at this location for at least 20 years.

    What is Woodlands School?

    Founded in 1936 as the Alverno Campus Elementary School, Woodlands School has been around for over 80 years. It is a Wisconsin public charter school that runs under the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee school system. The school will not be a part of the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District, according to Brown-Gurley.

    The existing schools serve students from 4-year-old kindergarten to eighth grade. Enrollment is around 500 students.

    What will Woodlands School in West Allis look like?

    The two-story school building is located in a residential district and is approximately 25,448 square feet. Plans call for remodeling the basement to add a third level.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujJUY_0vobOxaQ00

    The plans will also create a new outside playground area for the students, with new fencing provided for safety.

    What will be the school's hours of operation?

    The school's hours of operation will be from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday to Friday. In addition, the school will be used for Sunday school sessions and could be used by the community for various events.

    What educational structure does Woodlands School follow?

    Woodlands will follow all of the guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction , according to Brown-Gurley.

    Despite not being in DPI's education guidelines, the school currently has handwriting and typing in its educational curriculum.

    When does enrollment open?

    Enrollment for the school will begin in November and December for the 2025-26 school year. Brown-Gurley said students enrolled at their other campuses will have first priority for enrollment.

    When will Woodlands School in West Allis open?

    Woodlands School is expected to be open to students for the 2025-26 school year.

    When will construction begin?

    Construction is planned to begin in the fall or winter of 2024 with an anticipated end date by May 2025.

    Contact Adrienne Davis at amdavis@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @AdriReportss .

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Woodlands School, a K-8 public charter school in Milwaukee, looks to open in West Allis

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' preview their Bucks game outing ahead of Milwaukee episodes
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel6 hours ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    If this fan is going to a Milwaukee Brewers game, he's suiting up like he's about to take the field
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel2 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Roadwork Causes Delays: I-287, US 46, NJ 23 Affected
    Morristown Minute19 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Lori Nickel: In a short playoff series, the mindset for the Milwaukee Brewers has to be ‘getting rid’ of Game 1 loss
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel14 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute11 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Aurora targets unregistered, unlicensed drivers, stolen shopping carts
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy