Milton’s cannabis retail scene is growing, and Trulieve is leading the way. If you like helping people and want steady part-time hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Trulieve

Trulieve Location: Milton, WV

Salary: $17.00/hour

Type: Part-time (up to 25 hours/week)

Lead the retail team, support the General Manager, and keep the dispensary running smoothly. This role is great if you have cash-handling and some management or lead experience and want flexible hours, including evenings and weekends.

Employer: Trulieve

Trulieve Location: Milton, WV

Salary: $14.00/hour + tips

Type: Part-time (up to 25 hours/week)

Front-line customer role helping patients choose the right cannabis products and processing their orders. Good fit if you enjoy customer service, can handle cash, and want flexible shifts with the option to help with deliveries and online orders.

If one of these sounds like you, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.