🚚 Milton, WI Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Milton’s logistics scene is busy right now—great mix of hands-on driving roles and planning jobs with room to grow. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping things moving.

Employer: Diamond Assets LLC

Diamond Assets LLC Location: Milton, WI (travel nationwide ~75% )

(travel ) Type: Seasonal with potential for full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role rides along with non-CDL drivers to help with equipment loading, unloading, and customer visits across the country. Good fit if you like travel, variety in your day, and working face-to-face with school and business customers while building logistics and project skills.

Employer: Evonik

Location: Milton, WI or Janesville, WI (other Evonik US sites considered)

(other Evonik US sites considered) Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,900 – $151,800 (plus benefits and bonus eligibility)

Plan production, inventory, and demand so customers get what they need on time. You’ll work with Production, Procurement, Logistics, and Sales, use tools like SAP and IBP, and support monthly S&OP—great for someone with strong Excel skills and 5+ years in supply chain planning.

Employer: Agrace

Location: Milton, WI

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE, Mon–Fri 8:30am–5pm, some weekends/holidays)

Salary: Not listed (mileage reimbursement offered)

Deliver and pick up durable medical equipment for hospice and palliative patients, plus help with cleaning, repairs, and warehouse inventory. This is a good match if you want hands-on driving and warehouse work that also supports meaningful, patient-centered care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.