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🏭 Milton Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Milton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady schedules. Here are several local roles where you can grow skills and earn reliable pay.
Production Associate – Technology Processing
- Employer: Diamond Assets LLC
- Location: Milton, WI (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM
- Pay: $13–$15/hour
Work on a clean, daytime schedule helping refurbish Apple devices from start to finish—data erasure, cleaning, grading, and packaging. No extensive experience needed; they’ll train you and offer benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Warehouse Associate – Seasonal (Potential Full-Time)
- Employer: Diamond Assets LLC
- Location: Milton, WI (on-site)
- Type: Seasonal, with potential for full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM
Help keep the warehouse running smoothly by handling receiving, shipping, and inventory for refurbished tech. This is a good fit if you like staying active, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a clear path to a longer-term role if things go well.
Production Operator – 12-Hour Shifts
- Employer: Charter Next Generation
- Location: Milton, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 12-hour shifts on a 2-2-3 rotation (days or nights)
- Pay: Wages up to $21/hour based on experience, with potential first-year total compensation of $54,111, plus $2.50/hour night shift differential and quarterly bonuses
Run and monitor production lines that make film used in food and medical packaging. You get built-in overtime, employee ownership from day one, full benefits, 401(k) match, paid vacation and holidays, and a clear path to move up.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.