🏭 Milton Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Milton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady schedules. Here are several local roles where you can grow skills and earn reliable pay.

Employer: Diamond Assets LLC

Diamond Assets LLC Location: Milton, WI (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Monday–Friday, Pay: $13–$15/hour

Work on a clean, daytime schedule helping refurbish Apple devices from start to finish—data erasure, cleaning, grading, and packaging. No extensive experience needed; they’ll train you and offer benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Diamond Assets LLC

Diamond Assets LLC Location: Milton, WI (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Seasonal , with potential for full-time

, with potential for Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Help keep the warehouse running smoothly by handling receiving, shipping, and inventory for refurbished tech. This is a good fit if you like staying active, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a clear path to a longer-term role if things go well.

Employer: Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation Location: Milton, WI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 12-hour shifts on a 2-2-3 rotation (days or nights)

12-hour shifts on a (days or nights) Pay: Wages up to $21/hour based on experience, with potential first-year total compensation of $54,111, plus $2.50/hour night shift differential and quarterly bonuses

Run and monitor production lines that make film used in food and medical packaging. You get built-in overtime, employee ownership from day one, full benefits, 401(k) match, paid vacation and holidays, and a clear path to move up.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.