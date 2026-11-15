Milton’s engineering scene is hopping right now, especially at Husky Technologies. If you’re into CAD, hot runners, or mechanical design, there are several well‑paid roles on a single high‑tech campus.

Employer: Husky Technologies

Husky Technologies Location: Milton, VT

Salary: $76.5K–$90K

Type: Full-time

Lead a group of production engineering designers, run second-checks on designs, and keep hot runner projects on schedule. Good fit if you have strong 3D CAD skills, 3–4 years hot runner design experience, and like mentoring others while still doing hands-on design.

Employer: Husky Technologies

Husky Technologies Location: Milton, VT

Salary: $85K–$99K

Type: Full-time

Mechanical design role focused on hot runners, heaters, and controllers for injection molding. You’ll turn product ideas into designs, run stress/thermal/CFD analyses, build test models, and lead projects from concept through testing and implementation.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.