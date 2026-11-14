Milton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid pay and clean, modern shops. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Husky Technologies

Husky Technologies Location: Milton, VT

Salary: $23 – $26/hour

Type: Full-time

Work on assembling, wiring, testing, and inspecting hot runner controllers in a bright, climate-controlled plant. Great fit if you have mechanical/electrical aptitude and enjoy detailed work with tools and schematics.

Employer: Husky Technologies

Husky Technologies Location: Milton, VT

Salary: $23 – $26/hour

Type: Full-time

Tear down, inspect, repair, and rebuild customer equipment back to like-new condition. Ideal if you like troubleshooting, fixing mechanical problems, and seeing worn parts come back to life.

Employer: Husky Technologies

Husky Technologies Location: Milton, VT

Salary: $23 – $26/hour

Type: Full-time

Support different steps in production like inspection, deburring, finishing, assembly, and basic machine operation. Good entry point into manufacturing if you’re handy with tools and want room to grow.

Employer: StandardAero

StandardAero Location: Milton, VT

Salary: $26.41 – $39.62/hour + quarterly bonus

+ quarterly bonus Type: Full-time (1st shift)

Set up and run machining equipment to make precise aerospace parts, using lathes, mills, grinders, and more. Best for experienced manual machinists who can read blueprints and use precision measuring tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams will train the right person with good mechanical skills and a strong work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.