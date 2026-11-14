Milton’s engineering scene is hopping right now, especially at Husky Technologies. If you’re into mechanical design or leading engineering teams, there are several solid options on one campus.

Employer: Husky Technologies

Husky Technologies Location: Milton, VT

Salary: $85,000–$99,000

Type: Full-time

Design and develop hot runner, heater, and controller products using advanced CAD and engineering analysis (thermal, structural, CFD). Great fit if you have 5+ years in mechanical/electro-mechanical design, know injection molding, and want to work on a large, modern campus with a gym, cafeteria, trails, and strong bonus/401(k) programs.

Employer: Husky Technologies

Husky Technologies Location: Milton, VT

Salary: $76,500–$90,000

Type: Full-time

Lead and mentor a team of production engineering designers, run second-checks on designs, and keep hot runner projects on schedule. Ideal if you have a university engineering degree, 3–4 years of hot runner design experience, strong 3D CAD skills, and enjoy both hands-on design and coaching others.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.