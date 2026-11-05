🛒 Milton, VT Customer Support Roles with $80K+ Pay (Multiple)

Milton’s tech and manufacturing scene is busy right now, and customer support pros with technical skills are in demand. If you like solving problems over the phone and email, this local opening is worth a look.

Employer: Husky Technologies

Husky Technologies Location: Milton, VT (large campus ~30 minutes north of Burlington)

(large campus ~30 minutes north of Burlington) Salary: $80,000 – $95,000

Type: Full-time

You’ll be the first point of contact for customers with equipment issues, doing remote troubleshooting by phone and email, and setting up field technician visits when needed. The role mixes customer service, light sales (service add-ons), and coordination of parts, service orders, and records in Baan, while working closely with engineering, product support, quality, and sales.

Perks called out in the posting include a bright, clean facility, shift premiums, annual bonus, strong 401(k) match, on-site gym and cafeteria, and access to 700 acres of private land for walking, biking, running, or skiing.

If this sounds like you, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.