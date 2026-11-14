Milton’s trucking scene is busy right now, with solid options for CDL drivers who like regional routes and steady hours. Here are a few strong picks if you want miles, overtime, and regular pay.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Milton, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Move food and related products on pre-planned shuttle routes between hubs and distribution centers. This one is all about safety, DOT compliance, and on-time, accurate deliveries, with set routes and regular communication with dispatch.

Employer: ProDrivers

Location: Milton, PA

Type: Internship

Pay: $35/hr + OT (about $1,420–$2,000 per week)

Deliver aluminum truck caps, tonneau covers, and accessories on regional, multi-stop routes using sleeper units and curtain-side drop deck flatbeds. Expect 12–14 hour days, Sunday–Thursday or Friday, heavy touch freight, and weekly pay with medical, dental, vision, and 6 paid holidays.

Employer: ProDrivers

Location: Milton, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,800–$2,400 per week

Run regional routes from Milton to surrounding states, usually leaving Sunday afternoon and home Fridays, with 2–3 layovers per week and 15–20 stops per route. You’ll run sleeper units, handle touch freight with an impact wrench, and get weekly pay plus medical, dental, vision, and 6 paid holidays.

If one of these fits your experience and schedule, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good CDL spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.