Milton’s mental health scene is growing, and The Ridge is hiring across several roles. If you’re called to support teens and young adults, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: The Ridge (Altior Healthcare)

The Ridge (Altior Healthcare) Location: Milton, NH

Type: Full-time, residential treatment setting

Full-time, residential treatment setting Salary: Not listed

Lead 6–7 clinical groups a day with teens in a residential program, plus intakes, crisis support, and documentation. Great fit if you have a master’s degree, 2+ years in behavioral health, experience with adolescents, and are LCMHC or MFT Associate. Strong benefits, 401k with 4% match, and chef-made meals onsite.

Employer: The Ridge (Altior Healthcare)

The Ridge (Altior Healthcare) Location: Milton, NH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Provide individual, group, and family therapy for ages 18–20 dealing with anxiety, depression, substance use, and more. You’ll guide clients through a 28–35 day treatment episode and help with aftercare planning. Requires a master’s in a mental health field (or doctoral enrollment) and experience with young adults; licensed, pre-licensed, or license-eligible in NH is accepted.

Employer: The Ridge (Altior Healthcare)

The Ridge (Altior Healthcare) Location: Milton, NH

Type: Full-time, overnight residential

Full-time, overnight residential Salary: Not listed

Oversee an assigned dorm overnight, lead direct care staff, handle crisis response, and keep the environment safe and therapeutic. Needs 2+ years in residential/behavioral health or human services and some supervisory or lead experience preferred. Good for night owls who want leadership responsibility plus benefits, PTO, and 401k with match.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.