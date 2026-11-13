Milton’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Location: Milton, MA (and nearby district stores)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$20.00/hour

Support daily operations across one or more self‑storage locations, from helping customers in person and by phone to handling rentals, payments, and basic site upkeep. Good fit if you have 1+ year of customer-facing experience, want daytime hours, and like the idea of growth opportunities, PTO, 401(k) match, and health benefits.

(Also listed on Indeed: same role, same employer)

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Milton, MA

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay: $17.00–$26.00/hour

Step into a key leadership role helping run the store when managers aren’t on site—supervising crew members, handling opening/closing, and keeping customers happy. Great if you have strong communication skills, can work a flexible schedule, and want access to part‑time benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles pop up often in Milton.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.