Looking for a new feline friend in Alpharetta, GA? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 4 months (kitten)

4 months (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, Inc.

Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, Inc. Phone: (877) 404-5874

Waffles is a young, very affectionate kitten who loves to be held and snuggled. His purr is so loud the vet could barely hear his heartbeat! He currently lives in a busy foster home with two young children, and he does great with kids, other cats, and dogs. When he’s not cuddling, he enjoys feather toys and batting around little springs.

👉 Meet Waffles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Feral Cat Program of Georgia

Feral Cat Program of Georgia Phone: Not listed (see link for contact details)

Freddy is a handsome, friendly boy who is eager for a forever home. The rescue asks that adopters be 21+, live where pets are allowed, keep cats indoors only, do not declaw, and keep up with all needed vaccinations.

👉 Meet Freddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Feral Cat Program of Georgia

Feral Cat Program of Georgia Phone: Not listed (see link for contact details)

Rabun is described as very cute and sweet, and he’s hoping for a forever family to love him. As with all their cats, the rescue requires adopters to be 21+, keep cats indoors only, do not declaw, and stay current on vaccinations.

👉 Meet Rabun and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Alpharetta, GA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to these rescues or click through the links to learn more and apply. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.