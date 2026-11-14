Looking for a loyal dog in the Alpharetta area? These pups are already used to home life and are hoping for a soft place to land.

Status: Adoptable – no adoption fee listed ($0)

Adoptable – Breed: Dachshund (dapple)

Dachshund (dapple) Age: Senior – about 14 years old

– about Gender: Male

Size: About 11 lbs

About Color: Black with gray/silver (dapple)

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Alpharetta, GA)

What we know about Spotz:

Has been with his current family since he was 3 months old

Lived with another Dachshund for many years

Loves constant companionship – happiest in your lap or right beside you on the sofa or bed

– happiest in your or right beside you on the Will walk outdoors or follow you around the house all day

or all day Needs someone who is home often to let him out for regular potty breaks

Spotz sounds perfect for a calm home where someone wants a close, cuddly shadow by their side.

👉 Meet Spotz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Dachshund mix

Dachshund mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with tan

Shelter/Rescue: Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (877) 404-5874

What we know about Gram:

Recently rescued and now getting safe and warm in a foster home

and now getting in a foster home Bio will be updated as his foster gets to know him better

Adoption applications are taken online through the rescue

How to apply or ask questions:

Adoption application: http://www.angelsrescue.org/adopt/adoption-forms

Email: inquiry@angelsrescue.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/angelsrescue

👉 Meet Gram and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable – $150 adoption fee

Adoptable – Breed: Retriever mix (red/golden type)

Retriever mix (red/golden type) Age: Adult – will be 9 years old in January

– will be Gender: Female

Size: About 40 lbs

About Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Alpharetta/Roswell, GA)

What we know about Riley:

With her person since she was 8 weeks old

Described as still spunky , even as a senior

, even as a senior Spayed

Has been kept up to date on vaccines and flea & tick prevention across her life

and across her life Has lived with cats and other dogs and gets along great with both

and with both Has been in homes with small children and done well

Riley sounds like a wonderful family dog who is already used to a busy home and other pets.

👉 Meet Riley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Alpharetta, GA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. Senior and adult dogs make loving, easygoing companions.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.