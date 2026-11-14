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🐶 Gentle Senior & Loving Adult Dogs Waiting in Alpharetta
Looking for a loyal dog in the Alpharetta area? These pups are already used to home life and are hoping for a soft place to land.
Spotz
- Status: Adoptable – no adoption fee listed ($0)
- Breed: Dachshund (dapple)
- Age: Senior – about 14 years old
- Gender: Male
- Size: About 11 lbs
- Color: Black with gray/silver (dapple)
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Alpharetta, GA)
What we know about Spotz:
- Has been with his current family since he was 3 months old
- Lived with another Dachshund for many years
- Loves constant companionship – happiest in your lap or right beside you on the sofa or bed
- Will walk outdoors or follow you around the house all day
- Needs someone who is home often to let him out for regular potty breaks
Spotz sounds perfect for a calm home where someone wants a close, cuddly shadow by their side.
👉 Meet Spotz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gram
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Dachshund mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with tan
- Shelter/Rescue: Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, Inc.
- Phone: (877) 404-5874
What we know about Gram:
- Recently rescued and now getting safe and warm in a foster home
- Bio will be updated as his foster gets to know him better
- Adoption applications are taken online through the rescue
How to apply or ask questions:
- Adoption application: http://www.angelsrescue.org/adopt/adoption-forms
- Email: inquiry@angelsrescue.org
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/angelsrescue
👉 Meet Gram and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Riley
- Status: Adoptable – $150 adoption fee
- Breed: Retriever mix (red/golden type)
- Age: Adult – will be 9 years old in January
- Gender: Female
- Size: About 40 lbs
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Alpharetta/Roswell, GA)
What we know about Riley:
- With her person since she was 8 weeks old
- Described as still spunky, even as a senior
- Spayed
- Has been kept up to date on vaccines and flea & tick prevention across her life
- Has lived with cats and other dogs and gets along great with both
- Has been in homes with small children and done well
Riley sounds like a wonderful family dog who is already used to a busy home and other pets.
👉 Meet Riley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Alpharetta, GA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. Senior and adult dogs make loving, easygoing companions.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.