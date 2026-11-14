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Milton
🛒 Milton, FL Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Milton’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring across town. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.
Store Assistant Manager – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 5819 Dogwood Dr, Milton, FL 32570
- Type: Full-time (weekdays + weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
This is a step into store management in a fast-paced convenience store. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, bonuses, paid vacation, tuition help, and flexible schedules.
Cart Attendant – Walmart Supercenter #990
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 4965 Highway 90, Milton, FL 32571
- Type: Full-time (opening/morning)
- Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
You’ll keep carts clean and ready, help the parking lot run smoothly, and work outside in all weather. Role includes access to health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Cart Attendant – Walmart Neighborhood Market #2983
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 6275 US-90, Milton, FL 32570
- Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)
- Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
Similar cart attendant role with flexible part-time hours, ideal if you want evenings. Includes benefits, store discounts, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs for eligible associates.
Store Associate – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Milton, FL
- Type: Part-time (up to 29 hours/week)
- Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hour
You’ll run the register, restock shelves, help in photo/beauty, and may support the pharmacy. Good fit if you’re 16+ and want retail experience with a health-care twist and access to benefits and employee discounts.
Assistant Manager – FullSpeed Automotive (FT-8305)
- Employer: FullSpeed Automotive
- Location: Milton, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a small team in a busy auto service shop, splitting time between the service bay, front counter, and office. Great for someone with 1+ year in retail or automotive leadership, a valid driver’s license, and interest in growing into full store management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same location.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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