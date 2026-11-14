Milton’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring across town. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 5819 Dogwood Dr, Milton, FL 32570

Type: Full-time (weekdays + weekends)

(weekdays + weekends) Salary: Not listed

This is a step into store management in a fast-paced convenience store. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, bonuses, paid vacation, tuition help, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 4965 Highway 90, Milton, FL 32571

Type: Full-time (opening/morning)

(opening/morning) Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

You’ll keep carts clean and ready, help the parking lot run smoothly, and work outside in all weather. Role includes access to health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 6275 US-90, Milton, FL 32570

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Similar cart attendant role with flexible part-time hours, ideal if you want evenings. Includes benefits, store discounts, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs for eligible associates.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Milton, FL

Milton, FL Type: Part-time (up to 29 hours/week )

(up to ) Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hour

You’ll run the register, restock shelves, help in photo/beauty, and may support the pharmacy. Good fit if you’re 16+ and want retail experience with a health-care twist and access to benefits and employee discounts.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

Location: Milton, FL

Milton, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small team in a busy auto service shop, splitting time between the service bay, front counter, and office. Great for someone with 1+ year in retail or automotive leadership, a valid driver’s license, and interest in growing into full store management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same location.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.