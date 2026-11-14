📅 Free wilderness first aid class in Milton Nov. 21

📅 Wilderness First Aid class in Milton on Nov. 21

Learn how to handle medical issues in the outdoors at a Wilderness First Aid class on November 21, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DOH-Santa Rosa Milton location (Conference Room).

The class is in person and:

Free for all Department of Health employees and Santa Rosa County residents .

for all and . Also free for others to attend, but if you need a certification, there is a $50 fee to cover the certificate cost.

Before you take this class, you should complete a CPR and basic first aid class, unless you are a LPN, RN, nurse practitioner, EMT, paramedic, or medical doctor.

This is a good option for campers, hikers, scout leaders, and anyone who spends time outdoors in Santa Rosa County.