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📅 Free wilderness first aid class in Milton Nov. 21
2 days ago
📅 Wilderness First Aid class in Milton on Nov. 21
Learn how to handle medical issues in the outdoors at a Wilderness First Aid class on November 21, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DOH-Santa Rosa Milton location (Conference Room).
The class is in person and:
- Free for all Department of Health employees and Santa Rosa County residents.
- Also free for others to attend, but if you need a certification, there is a $50 fee to cover the certificate cost.
Before you take this class, you should complete a CPR and basic first aid class, unless you are a LPN, RN, nurse practitioner, EMT, paramedic, or medical doctor.
This is a good option for campers, hikers, scout leaders, and anyone who spends time outdoors in Santa Rosa County.
More Info: Wilderness First Aid Class - November 21, 2026
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