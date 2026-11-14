Milton has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Santa Rosa Animal Services and have an adoption fee of just $10.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $10

Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services

Phone: (850) 983-4680

Missy is a young black kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $10

Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services

Phone: (850) 983-4680

Baby Girl is a tiny black kitten who would love a gentle family to call her own. She’s young and ready to bond with her new people.

👉 Meet Baby Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $10

Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services

Phone: (850) 983-4680

Fil-a-Fish is a gray/blue kitten with a soft coat and a fresh start ahead of her. She’s ready to grow up in a safe, indoor home.

👉 Meet Fil-a-Fish and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $10

Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services

Phone: (850) 983-4680

Pumpkin is an adult orange kitty, perfect if you’d like a cat who is past the tiny kitten stage. She’s waiting for someone who wants a calmer companion.

👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: SAS-A

SAS-A Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black / Orange or Red

Black / Orange or Red Adoption fee: $10

Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services

Phone: (850) 983-4680

This SAS-A listing is for a female kitten with black and orange/red coloring. She’s a young baby who will do best with a family ready for kitten play and training.

👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: SAS-A

SAS-A Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $10

Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services

Phone: (850) 983-4680

This SAS-A listing is for a male gray/blue kitten. He’s small, growing, and ready to learn what it means to be a beloved house cat.

👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Milton, FL, please consider visiting Santa Rosa Animal Services or calling (850) 983-4680 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.