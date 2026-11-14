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🐱 Sweet Milton Cats Ready for Adoption at Santa Rosa Shelter
Milton has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Santa Rosa Animal Services and have an adoption fee of just $10.
Missy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $10
- Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 983-4680
Missy is a young black kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby Girl
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $10
- Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 983-4680
Baby Girl is a tiny black kitten who would love a gentle family to call her own. She’s young and ready to bond with her new people.
👉 Meet Baby Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fil-a-Fish
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $10
- Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 983-4680
Fil-a-Fish is a gray/blue kitten with a soft coat and a fresh start ahead of her. She’s ready to grow up in a safe, indoor home.
👉 Meet Fil-a-Fish and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pumpkin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $10
- Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 983-4680
Pumpkin is an adult orange kitty, perfect if you’d like a cat who is past the tiny kitten stage. She’s waiting for someone who wants a calmer companion.
👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SAS-A (Calico/Black-Orange Kitten)
- Name on listing: SAS-A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black / Orange or Red
- Adoption fee: $10
- Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 983-4680
This SAS-A listing is for a female kitten with black and orange/red coloring. She’s a young baby who will do best with a family ready for kitten play and training.
👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SAS-A (Gray Kitten)
- Name on listing: SAS-A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $10
- Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 983-4680
This SAS-A listing is for a male gray/blue kitten. He’s small, growing, and ready to learn what it means to be a beloved house cat.
👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Milton, FL, please consider visiting Santa Rosa Animal Services or calling (850) 983-4680 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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