Milton’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving jobs here right now.

Employer: QXO

QXO Location: Milton, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This Class A CDL role is with a major building products distributor. You’ll handle touch-freight, operate heavy equipment, and run safe, on-time deliveries with strong benefits like 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Samatar Delivery Logistics LLC

Location: 5520 Industrial Blvd, Milton, FL 32583

Type: Full-time, Seasonal, On the road

Pay: $22.50 per hour + overtime and bonuses

No CDL needed and company vehicle is provided. You’ll deliver 200–250 packages a day, work mostly 3–5 days a week on 8–10 hour shifts, and get health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training, tuition reimbursement, and flexible schedule options.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Milton, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive store vehicles to deliver auto parts to pro customers, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. This role comes with competitive pay, PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, tuition assistance, and clear paths to grow your career.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.