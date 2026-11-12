🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Milton, FL

Milton has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. These pups are living in private homes right now and need new families to love them.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $100

Location/Shelter: For Adoption By Private Owner (Milton, FL)

Yenna is a beautiful black-and-white pittie mix looking for a fresh start with a family of her own. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a stable, loving home.

For full details about her personality, training, and whether she’s a match for kids or other pets, please reach out to her current owner through Adopt-a-Pet.

👉 Meet Yenna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound mix

Treeing Walker Coonhound mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black

White with black Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

Location/Shelter: For Adoption By Private Owner (Milton, FL)

Lou Belle is a striking hound mix with classic black-and-white markings. Her adoption fee is listed as $0, which can make it easier for the right family to bring her home and focus on settling her in.

Check her Adopt-a-Pet page for more info on her temperament, energy level, and how she does with kids, dogs, or cats.

👉 Meet Lou Belle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

Location/Shelter: For Adoption By Private Owner (Milton, FL)

What Odin is like:

Described by his owner as “a very good boy”

High energy and still in need of continued training

and still in need of continued training Lives with three kids and two cats right now

right now Has been around other dogs and is very friendly

Loves to play and run

Squeaky toys are a must for him!

Odin sounds like a fun, active companion who would do best with a family that can give him time, structure, and plenty of exercise. If you enjoy training and outdoor activities, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Odin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Milton, FL and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these pups. Sharing their links with friends, family, or local groups can also help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.