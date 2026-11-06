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🐱 Playful Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Milton, FL
Milton has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Santa Rosa Animal Services and have an adoption fee of just $10.
SAS-A (Brown Tabby/Tortoiseshell Baby)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby / Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 983-4680
A tiny girl with a mix of tabby stripes and tortie colors, this kitten is looking for a gentle home to grow up in.
👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SAS-A (Orange/White Baby – Male)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red / White
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 983-4680
Classic orange-and-white boy kitten, ready for a family to call his own.
👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SAS-A (Tan/Fawn & White Baby)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan or Fawn / White
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 983-4680
Soft tan and white coloring makes this little girl stand out in the kitten room.
👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SAS-A (Orange/White Baby – Female)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or Red / White
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 983-4680
An orange-and-white baby girl, perfect for someone wanting a young companion.
👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SAS-A (Cream/Ivory & White Baby)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream or Ivory / White
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 983-4680
Light cream and white fur give this kitten a very soft, gentle look.
👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SAS-A (Black & White Baby – Male)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (All) / White
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 983-4680
A black-and-white boy kitten with classic tuxedo-style coloring.
👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SAS-A (Orange/White Baby – Second Male)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red / White
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 983-4680
Another orange-and-white boy kitten, great if you’re thinking of adopting a pair.
👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oakley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby / Gray or Blue
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 983-4680
Oakley is a baby boy with tabby stripes and gray/blue tones in his coat.
👉 Meet Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clementine
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or Red / White
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 983-4680
Clementine is an orange-and-white baby girl with bright, sunny coloring.
👉 Meet Clementine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sterling
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 983-4680
Sterling is a baby boy with gray/blue and white fur, a handsome little fellow.
👉 Meet Sterling and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yancey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 983-4680
Yancey is a young tortoiseshell cat with a beautiful mix of colors in her coat.
👉 Meet Yancey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SAS-A (Young Brown Tabby/Black Male)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby / Black (All)
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 983-4680
A young male with brown tabby markings and black in his coat, a bit older than the tiny kittens but still very youthful.
👉 Meet this SAS-A young cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Milton, FL and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Santa Rosa Animal Services at (850) 983-4680 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.