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Milton

🐱 Playful Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Milton, FL

8 days ago

Milton has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Santa Rosa Animal Services and have an adoption fee of just $10.

SAS-A (Brown Tabby/Tortoiseshell Baby)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SoT5n_1GoOiQNq00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown Tabby / Tortoiseshell
  • Adoption Fee: $10
  • Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
  • Phone: (850) 983-4680

A tiny girl with a mix of tabby stripes and tortie colors, this kitten is looking for a gentle home to grow up in.
👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SAS-A (Orange/White Baby – Male)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07u1mL_1GoOiQNq00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange or Red / White
  • Adoption Fee: $10
  • Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
  • Phone: (850) 983-4680

Classic orange-and-white boy kitten, ready for a family to call his own.
👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SAS-A (Tan/Fawn & White Baby)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMhwe_1GoOiQNq00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tan or Fawn / White
  • Adoption Fee: $10
  • Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
  • Phone: (850) 983-4680

Soft tan and white coloring makes this little girl stand out in the kitten room.
👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SAS-A (Orange/White Baby – Female)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyVH2_1GoOiQNq00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Orange or Red / White
  • Adoption Fee: $10
  • Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
  • Phone: (850) 983-4680

An orange-and-white baby girl, perfect for someone wanting a young companion.
👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SAS-A (Cream/Ivory & White Baby)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rONo_1GoOiQNq00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Cream or Ivory / White
  • Adoption Fee: $10
  • Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
  • Phone: (850) 983-4680

Light cream and white fur give this kitten a very soft, gentle look.
👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SAS-A (Black & White Baby – Male)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXNmT_1GoOiQNq00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (All) / White
  • Adoption Fee: $10
  • Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
  • Phone: (850) 983-4680

A black-and-white boy kitten with classic tuxedo-style coloring.
👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SAS-A (Orange/White Baby – Second Male)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWnPh_1GoOiQNq00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange or Red / White
  • Adoption Fee: $10
  • Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
  • Phone: (850) 983-4680

Another orange-and-white boy kitten, great if you’re thinking of adopting a pair.
👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Oakley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFv0f_1GoOiQNq00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown Tabby / Gray or Blue
  • Adoption Fee: $10
  • Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
  • Phone: (850) 983-4680

Oakley is a baby boy with tabby stripes and gray/blue tones in his coat.
👉 Meet Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Clementine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqOzX_1GoOiQNq00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Orange or Red / White
  • Adoption Fee: $10
  • Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
  • Phone: (850) 983-4680

Clementine is an orange-and-white baby girl with bright, sunny coloring.
👉 Meet Clementine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Sterling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLcb4_1GoOiQNq00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray or Blue / White
  • Adoption Fee: $10
  • Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
  • Phone: (850) 983-4680

Sterling is a baby boy with gray/blue and white fur, a handsome little fellow.
👉 Meet Sterling and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Yancey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XrWgK_1GoOiQNq00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tortoiseshell
  • Adoption Fee: $10
  • Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
  • Phone: (850) 983-4680

Yancey is a young tortoiseshell cat with a beautiful mix of colors in her coat.
👉 Meet Yancey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SAS-A (Young Brown Tabby/Black Male)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8s2x_1GoOiQNq00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown Tabby / Black (All)
  • Adoption Fee: $10
  • Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services
  • Phone: (850) 983-4680

A young male with brown tabby markings and black in his coat, a bit older than the tiny kittens but still very youthful.
👉 Meet this SAS-A young cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Milton, FL and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Santa Rosa Animal Services at (850) 983-4680 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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