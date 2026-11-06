🐱 Playful Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Milton, FL

Milton has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Santa Rosa Animal Services and have an adoption fee of just $10.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby / Tortoiseshell

Brown Tabby / Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services

Phone: (850) 983-4680

A tiny girl with a mix of tabby stripes and tortie colors, this kitten is looking for a gentle home to grow up in.

👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red / White

Orange or Red / White Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services

Phone: (850) 983-4680

Classic orange-and-white boy kitten, ready for a family to call his own.

👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan or Fawn / White

Tan or Fawn / White Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services

Phone: (850) 983-4680

Soft tan and white coloring makes this little girl stand out in the kitten room.

👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or Red / White

Orange or Red / White Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services

Phone: (850) 983-4680

An orange-and-white baby girl, perfect for someone wanting a young companion.

👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or Ivory / White

Cream or Ivory / White Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services

Phone: (850) 983-4680

Light cream and white fur give this kitten a very soft, gentle look.

👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (All) / White

Black (All) / White Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services

Phone: (850) 983-4680

A black-and-white boy kitten with classic tuxedo-style coloring.

👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red / White

Orange or Red / White Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services

Phone: (850) 983-4680

Another orange-and-white boy kitten, great if you’re thinking of adopting a pair.

👉 Meet this SAS-A kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby / Gray or Blue

Brown Tabby / Gray or Blue Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services

Phone: (850) 983-4680

Oakley is a baby boy with tabby stripes and gray/blue tones in his coat.

👉 Meet Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or Red / White

Orange or Red / White Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services

Phone: (850) 983-4680

Clementine is an orange-and-white baby girl with bright, sunny coloring.

👉 Meet Clementine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services

Phone: (850) 983-4680

Sterling is a baby boy with gray/blue and white fur, a handsome little fellow.

👉 Meet Sterling and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services

Phone: (850) 983-4680

Yancey is a young tortoiseshell cat with a beautiful mix of colors in her coat.

👉 Meet Yancey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby / Black (All)

Brown Tabby / Black (All) Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Santa Rosa Animal Services

Phone: (850) 983-4680

A young male with brown tabby markings and black in his coat, a bit older than the tiny kittens but still very youthful.

👉 Meet this SAS-A young cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Milton, FL and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Santa Rosa Animal Services at (850) 983-4680 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.