🍽️ Several Milton, FL Restaurant Leadership Roles Now Hiring

Milton’s fast-food scene is busy and growing, and local franchises are building up their leadership teams. If you’ve got restaurant or shift lead experience, these roles come with solid perks and room to grow.

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchisee)

McDonald’s (independent franchisee) Location: Milton, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead one or more key areas: Guest Services, Kitchen, or People. You’ll run daily operations, coach crew members, manage inventory and food safety, and help keep the restaurant fast, friendly, and clean. This role is aimed at experienced McDonald’s department managers who want a clear path toward General Manager.

Notable benefits:

Paid time off and paid vacation

$3,000 tuition assistance (Archways to Opportunity)

(Archways to Opportunity) Free meals on shift + 30% national employee discount

BCBS health, dental & vision (50% employer-paid)

401(k) retirement plan

Training at McDonald’s HQ in Chicago and strong career development

Note: There is a second posting for the same Department Manager role in Milton. It appears to be a duplicate listing from the same franchise group, so details are the same as above.

Employer: McDonald’s (Costa Enterprises franchise)

McDonald’s (Costa Enterprises franchise) Location: Milton, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the restaurant during your shift: lead the crew, manage inventory and food safety, and keep the place clean, safe, and welcoming. This is a good fit if you have food service or management experience and want leadership training plus a long-term growth path.

Notable benefits:

Paid time off (PTO)

Tuition assistance & education support

Free meal on shift + 30% nationwide employee discount

Subsidized health insurance for full-time staff

Referral bonuses and cash incentives

If you’re ready to move up from crew to leadership, these Milton McDonald’s roles are a strong next step. Skim the listings, pick the one that fits you best, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.