Brookwood Farm will hold an End of Season Sale on Sunday, November 22, 2026 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the greenhouse at 11 Blue Hill River Rd., Canton with fall staples and farmstand favorites for sale. 2027 CSA shares will go on sale in January 2027, and the farmstand is scheduled to reopen in June 2027.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Milton Access TV