Girls golf: Williams makes all-conference first team, Ostertag lands on second team

The Badger Large Conference released the all-conference girls golf team, and multiple Red Hawks earned recognition.

Junior Piper Williams made the first team and fellow junior Elliana Ostertag secured a spot on the second team. Senior Lara Spielmann is an honorable mention.

The Red Hawks made it to sectionals this season, finishing sixth with a score of 345. Ostertag, who finished one stroke away from going into a playoff for the final individual spot at state, shot 80 while Williams carded an 83. The junior duo played a key role in the Red Hawks making it to state two seasons ago. Spielmann recorded a 91 in sectionals.

The conference player of the year is McKenna Nelson of Beaver Dam. The senior also won the individual Division 1 state championship. DeForest’s Scott Simeon is the coach of the year.