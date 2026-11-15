Looking for a feline friend in Mipiltas, CA? These sweet cats at Humane Society Silicon Valley are ready for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Torbie with white

Torbie with white Weight: 2.36 lbs

2.36 lbs Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Humane Society Silicon Valley

Phone: (408) 262-2133 ext.150

Personality: Hayes is a young kitten who can be a little unsure at first and may need time to warm up. New spaces and people can feel big to her, so she does best when she can go at her own pace. Once she feels safe, her playful and curious side starts to shine. She just needs a patient person to let her settle in and show how special she is.

👉 Meet Hayes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Humane Society Silicon Valley

Phone: (408) 262-2133 ext.150

Personality: Punkin is a confident young lady with a lovely mix of cuddly, mellow, and energetic. She can be a bit shy when you first meet her, but with patience she rewards you with big purrs. Once she knows you, she’ll wait for you at the door and start purring as soon as you pet her. She enjoys wand toys, jingly balls, and chasing tossed treats. Punkin thrives around people and especially loves morning pets.

👉 Meet Punkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (about 10 weeks)

Baby kitten (about 10 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: 2.78 lbs

2.78 lbs Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Humane Society Silicon Valley

Phone: (408) 262-2133 ext.150

Personality: Rainn is a friendly, easygoing kitten who’s ready to jump right into family life. He enjoys attention, playtime, and being part of whatever you’re doing. He tends to adjust quickly to new spaces, loves to play and explore, and then settle in for some downtime. He’s the kind of kitten who makes it very easy to fall in love.

👉 Meet Rainn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Mipiltas or the surrounding area, consider visiting Humane Society Silicon Valley or calling (408) 262-2133 ext.150 to learn more about these wonderful cats and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.