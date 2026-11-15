Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Mipiltas, CA? These adoptable dogs at Humane Society Silicon Valley are ready to meet their future families.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Humane Society Silicon Valley

Phone: (408) 262-2133 ext.150

Mr. Electric is a thoughtful, observant little guy who needs a bit of time to feel safe. New people and places can be a lot for him, so he does best when he can go at his own pace. Once he settles in, more of his personality starts to shine and he’ll show you how much he has to offer.

If you’re patient and kind, and you like the idea of earning a shy dog’s trust, Mr. Electric could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Mr. Electric and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $395

• Adoption fee sponsored

• Post‑adoption training scholarship included

• Three‑week trial adoption

• • • Shelter: Humane Society Silicon Valley

Phone: (408) 262-2133 ext.150

Nisha is a playful, social puppy who sees life as one big adventure. She’s ready for walks, hikes, runs, and zoomies in the yard, and she loves sharing every experience with her people. With her training scholarship and trial adoption, she’s set up for a great start in her new home.

If you’re an active person or family looking for a fun companion, Nisha may be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Nisha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $195

• Adoption fee sponsored

• Training scholarship included

• • Shelter: Humane Society Silicon Valley

Phone: (408) 262-2133 ext.150

Shadow is a sweet, social girl who loves making new dog friends and going on adventures with her favorite people. She enjoys playtime and a good game of chase with other dogs, then is happy to settle in for cuddles and quiet time. With her training scholarship, she’ll have extra support learning good manners in her new home.

If you’re looking for a friendly, active dog who also enjoys snuggling, Shadow could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Mipiltas, CA, consider visiting Humane Society Silicon Valley or calling (408) 262-2133 ext.150 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and set up a visit.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.