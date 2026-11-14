Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Mipiltas, CA? These adoptable dogs at Humane Society Silicon Valley are ready to meet you and start their next chapter.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $395

Shelter: Humane Society Silicon Valley

Phone: (408) 262-2133 ext.150

Location: Mipiltas, CA

Health & care

Spayed/neutered

Microchipped

Up to date on vaccines

Includes 6 weeks of puppy training classes

Personality notes

Jimena is described as a friendly, easygoing puppy who’s ready to jump right into family life. She enjoys meeting people, getting attention, and being part of whatever’s going on. She’s comfortable around people and likes petting and everyday interaction, whether you’re romping around or just hanging out.

👉 Meet Jimena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $395

Shelter: Humane Society Silicon Valley

Phone: (408) 262-2133 ext.150

Location: Mipiltas, CA

Health & care

Spayed/neutered

Microchipped

Up to date on vaccines

Includes 6 weeks of puppy training classes

Personality notes

Jensen is also a friendly, easygoing puppy who loves meeting people and getting attention. He’s happy to go with the flow, whether you’re out playing or just relaxing at home. He enjoys being part of whatever’s going on and is comfortable with everyday interaction and petting.

👉 Meet Jensen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Humane Society Silicon Valley

Phone: (408) 262-2133 ext.150

Location: Mipiltas, CA

Health & care

Spayed/neutered

Microchipped

Up to date on vaccines

Personality notes

Chewy is a thoughtful, observant dog who can be a little unsure at first and may need some time to warm up. New people and places can feel like a lot, so she does best when she can take things at her own pace. Once she starts to feel safe and comfortable, more of her personality comes through. She may not be the first to say hello, but with patience and kindness, she’ll reward you with her trust.

👉 Meet Chewy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Mipiltas, CA, consider visiting Humane Society Silicon Valley or giving them a call at (408) 262-2133 ext.150 to learn more about these dogs and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.