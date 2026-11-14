Flooding in Milpitas can happen after several days of heavy rain when the ground is full of water and more rain runs off on the surface. It can also occur when creeks rise and flow over their banks and levees. Flooding is dangerous because it can happen fast and without warning.

The city urges people to be ready before storms. Neighbors can learn how to prepare for flooding and what to do during and after a flood by visiting the city’s storm information page. Being prepared can help reduce harm when extreme rainfall affects Milpitas.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Milpitas