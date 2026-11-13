Early Sunday morning in Milpitas, a Milpitas Police Department midnight shift officer saw a vehicle stopped in the middle of an intersection and, as the officer approached, two people ran from the car, which was found to be stolen. Officers searched nearby neighborhoods, found both suspects in a carport, and arrested them. The suspects were booked into jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and resisting arrest.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Milpitas Police Department