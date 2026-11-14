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🎁 Free Items Around Milpitas — From Furniture to Appliances
Milpitas neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home goods to a big kitchen upgrade. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
7 Wire Sterno Racks
Item: 7 wire Sterno racks
Condition: Stored outside in a plastic bag
Location: South Milpitas, near The Great Mall, Milpitas, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Great if you host parties, potlucks, or need extra racks for warming trays. The poster asks that you let them know when you can come by for pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wood Desk with Hutch and Drawers
Item: Wood desk with hutch and drawers
Finish: Wood-grain
Features: Upper shelves, one wide drawer, and four smaller drawers
Location: Milpitas, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice setup for a home office, study space, or crafting area, with plenty of storage in the drawers and hutch.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of 3 Blue Outdoor Cushions
Item: Set of 3 blue outdoor cushions
Quantity: Three cushions
Location: Hidden Lake - Milpitas, Milpitas, CA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
These cushions can freshen up your patio chairs or outdoor bench with a matching blue look.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Stainless Steel Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Item: Stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator
Features: Water and ice dispenser
Condition: Used, with water and ice dispenser working fine, no issue
Location: Summerfield of Milpitas, Milpitas, CA
Category: Appliances
Source: nextdoor.com
A solid upgrade if you need a larger fridge, especially with the working water and ice dispenser.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free deals like these in Milpitas can go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.