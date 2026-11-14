Milpitas neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home goods to a big kitchen upgrade. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: 7 wire Sterno racks

Condition: Stored outside in a plastic bag

Location: South Milpitas, near The Great Mall, Milpitas, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Great if you host parties, potlucks, or need extra racks for warming trays. The poster asks that you let them know when you can come by for pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wood desk with hutch and drawers

Finish: Wood-grain

Features: Upper shelves, one wide drawer, and four smaller drawers

Location: Milpitas, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice setup for a home office, study space, or crafting area, with plenty of storage in the drawers and hutch.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 3 blue outdoor cushions

Quantity: Three cushions

Location: Hidden Lake - Milpitas, Milpitas, CA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

These cushions can freshen up your patio chairs or outdoor bench with a matching blue look.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator

Features: Water and ice dispenser

Condition: Used, with water and ice dispenser working fine, no issue

Location: Summerfield of Milpitas, Milpitas, CA

Category: Appliances

Source: nextdoor.com

A solid upgrade if you need a larger fridge, especially with the working water and ice dispenser.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free deals like these in Milpitas can go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.