Milpitas is buzzing with hardware and chip engineering work right now, especially around data centers, AI, and advanced electronics.

Here are several strong Architecture & Engineering roles hiring in Milpitas, CA that are worth a look:

Employer: KLA

KLA Location: Milpitas, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.85 – $49.04 per hour (base pay range)

Hands-on role testing cutting-edge semiconductor tools: optics, PCB/electrical, alignment, and system integration. Great fit if you like troubleshooting, working in clean rooms, and using scopes/DVMs while helping ship industry-leading inspection and metrology systems.

Employer: Cisco

Cisco Location: Milpitas, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $138,100 – $196,500 per year (starting range for new hires in U.S./Canada)

(starting range for new hires in U.S./Canada) Application window expected to close: 12/10/2026

Design next-gen high-speed boards for core routing, switching, and AI infrastructure. You’ll own complex PCB designs, debug signal and power issues, and drive full lifecycle hardware development for routers used by service providers and data centers worldwide.

Employer: ScaleFlux

ScaleFlux Location: Milpitas, CA (role notes work in nearby San Jose, CA)

(role notes work in nearby San Jose, CA) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level ASIC role focused on high-performance data center infrastructure and SoC development. You’ll architect and implement advanced NAND memory controllers, write and review micro-architecture docs, develop RTL (Verilog/SystemVerilog), and work directly with customers on debug and performance tuning.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and often has related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.