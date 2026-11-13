Milpitas has a nice mix of finance roles right now, from high‑level tech jobs to steady hotel work. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s something here whether you want corporate life or a flexible side gig.

Employer: Cisco

Cisco Location: Milpitas, CA (Hybrid, Networking & Collaboration Group)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,300 – $150,900+ starting range (U.S./Canada, plus bonus eligibility and equity)

starting range (U.S./Canada, plus bonus eligibility and equity) Application window expected to close: 12/17/2026

You’ll own OPEX and CAPEX budget planning, forecasting, and process improvements for Cisco’s networking business, giving VPs and SVPs clear financial insights to hit their targets. Great fit if you have 5+ years in business/operations, know enterprise networking gear, and are comfortable with tools like Excel, Tableau/Power BI, and SAP BO.

Employer: Sandisk

Location: Milpitas, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the digital transformation of Sandisk’s global tax function, building advanced tax and financial models and using AI and automation to improve planning and reporting. Ideal if you have 7+ years in tax/public accounting, strong ASC 740 and U.S. international tax knowledge, and hands-on experience with analytics tools (Power BI, Alteryx, Python, SQL, etc.).

Employer: Marriott International – TownePlace Suites

Location: 1428 Falcon Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035

Type: Part-time, Non-management

Pay: $25.00/hour

Perfect if you like quiet, late-night work and want steady hours in hospitality. You’ll check figures and reports, reconcile daily revenue, handle cash securely, and support guests overnight—no prior experience required, just a high school diploma or GED.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like these often lead to other openings at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.