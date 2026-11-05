Stolen vehicle suspect arrested in Milpitas

Milpitas Police officers found a reported stolen vehicle last week in Milpitas. When officers tried to contact the driver, the suspect drove away, then crashed the vehicle and ran off on foot.

Officers worked together to search the area and soon found and arrested the suspect, who had tried to hide. A firearm was also found near where the suspect was hiding. The suspect was booked into jail on charges for vehicle theft, auto burglary, outstanding warrants, felony evading, a parole violation, and firearms and drug-related offenses.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Milpitas Police Department