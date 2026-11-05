🔬 Several Science & Research Roles Now Hiring in Milpitas, CA

Milpitas is quietly becoming a hub for cutting‑edge biotech and clinical research, with new labs and trials spinning up fast. If you’re into peptides, PK, or molecular assays, there’s real momentum here right now.

Employer: Yowei Therapeutics (with Yowei Oncology & CSBio )

Yowei Therapeutics (with Yowei Oncology & ) Location: Milpitas, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the LC‑MS/MS function for regulated bioanalytical testing that supports peptide PK studies. This is a hands‑on, single‑owner role where you build and validate methods under ICH M10, work across CMC/QA/clinical, and help move peptide drugs from lab to clinic.

Employer: Yowei Therapeutics (with Yowei Oncology & CSBio )

Yowei Therapeutics (with Yowei Oncology & ) Location: Milpitas, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate early‑phase clinical and longevity studies from startup through closeout. You’ll manage visits, data entry, logs, vendors, and specimens, with a plus if you bring phlebotomy skills or ACRP/SOCRA certification.

Shared benefits for both Yowei roles:

Medical, dental, vision (employer pays 85% for employee, 50% for family)

(employer pays 85% for employee, 50% for family) 401(k) with 10% 1:1 match

Basic life and disability insurance

10 days PTO plus paid holidays (week of July 4, Thanksgiving, week of Dec 25)

plus paid holidays (week of July 4, Thanksgiving, week of Dec 25) Carpool/clean air vehicle and cell phone reimbursement

Social events and quarterly team‑building

Employer: Not named (fast‑growing biotechnology company)

Not named (fast‑growing biotechnology company) Location: Milpitas, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead technology research on new molecular assays in a dynamic R&D group. Ideal if you have a PhD or senior‑level MS experience in molecular biology, are strong with NGS (especially epigenetics), and want to drive experimental design, data analysis, and IP development.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on fit and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.