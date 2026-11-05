💻 Milpitas IT & Software Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Milpitas tech is buzzing right now, especially around semiconductors and biotech. If you’re into C++, Linux, AI, or hands-on IT, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: KLA

KLA Location: Milpitas, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $136,300 – $231,700/year

Work on embedded software and firmware that drives precision motion systems in semiconductor tools. Great fit if you love C/C++, real-time control, and debugging complex systems that touch hardware, sensors, and optics.

Employer: KLA

KLA Location: Milpitas, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $136,300 – $231,700/year

Focus on Linux, distributed systems, and high-performance computing for KLA’s inspection and metrology platforms. Ideal if you’re strong in C++, multithreading, networking, Kubernetes/Docker, and enjoy performance tuning at scale.

Employer: CSBio / Yowei Therapeutics

Location: Milpitas, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on, do-it-all IT role supporting a growing life-sciences and manufacturing environment. You’ll handle networking, Windows domain, backups, cabling, and daily user support—perfect if you like variety and owning problems end to end.

Employer: CSBio (with Yowei Therapeutics)

(with Yowei Therapeutics) Location: Milpitas, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build internal web apps and AI-powered tools for clinical, lab, and manufacturing workflows. Great for a full-stack engineer (TypeScript/React, Python, SQL) who enjoys integrating LLMs and working in a regulated biotech/clinical setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the title suggests.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.