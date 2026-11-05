undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 Milpitas IT & Software Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings
Milpitas tech is buzzing right now, especially around semiconductors and biotech. If you’re into C++, Linux, AI, or hands-on IT, there are several solid roles worth a look.
Embedded Software Engineer (C/C++ | Motion Controller)
- Employer: KLA
- Location: Milpitas, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $136,300 – $231,700/year
Work on embedded software and firmware that drives precision motion systems in semiconductor tools. Great fit if you love C/C++, real-time control, and debugging complex systems that touch hardware, sensors, and optics.
Software Engineer – Linux Infrastructure and Distributed Computing
- Employer: KLA
- Location: Milpitas, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $136,300 – $231,700/year
Focus on Linux, distributed systems, and high-performance computing for KLA’s inspection and metrology platforms. Ideal if you’re strong in C++, multithreading, networking, Kubernetes/Docker, and enjoy performance tuning at scale.
IT Infrastructure Specialist
- Employer: CSBio / Yowei Therapeutics
- Location: Milpitas, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on, do-it-all IT role supporting a growing life-sciences and manufacturing environment. You’ll handle networking, Windows domain, backups, cabling, and daily user support—perfect if you like variety and owning problems end to end.
AI Software Engineering Clinical Systems
- Employer: CSBio (with Yowei Therapeutics)
- Location: Milpitas, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Build internal web apps and AI-powered tools for clinical, lab, and manufacturing workflows. Great for a full-stack engineer (TypeScript/React, Python, SQL) who enjoys integrating LLMs and working in a regulated biotech/clinical setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the title suggests.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.