School board meeting highlights now available

The Milpitas Unified School District has shared the latest Board Highlights from the October 27 meeting. The update covers key board decisions, student achievements, and important district news.

Neighbors can read the October 27 recap online and sign up for a free email subscription to get future Board Highlights and district updates sent straight to their inbox. Parents, staff, and community members are encouraged to subscribe and share the links so they stay informed all year long.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Milpitas Unified School District