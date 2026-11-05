🚌 Milpitas transportation jobs with multiple $27/hr driver roles

Milpitas is busy with delivery routes right now, and a few local companies are hiring drivers fast. Good pay, steady hours, and no CDL needed for these roles.

Employer: ONDOT LLC

ONDOT LLC Location: Milpitas, CA

Pay: $27.00 per hour , paid biweekly

, paid biweekly Type: Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal

Drive company vans, deliver packages on a set route, and work mostly daytime hours (9:30 AM to route completion, 4–6 days/week full-time or 3 days/week part-time). Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO up to 80 hours/year, 401(k), and paid training; must be 21+ with a valid CA driver’s license.

Employer: South Bay Cargo, LLC

South Bay Cargo, LLC Location: Milpitas, CA

Pay: $27.00 per hour

Type: Part-time

Deliver to homes and businesses while using GPS and a handheld device to track packages. Good fit if you like working on your own and staying active; offers paid overtime, performance bonuses, 401(k) with matching, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and paid training.

If one of these looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.