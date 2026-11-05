🏭 Milpitas Manufacturing Jobs With Solid Pay & Several Openings

Milpitas is busy with high-tech and biotech production right now, and a few local employers are hiring for hands-on roles. These picks all offer steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Yowei Therapeutics / Yowei Oncology (with CSBio)

Yowei Therapeutics / Yowei Oncology (with CSBio) Location: Milpitas, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the QA team for peptide manufacturing in a cGMP setting, covering batch record review, deviations/CAPAs, audits, and inspection readiness. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of pharma/biotech QA and want to shape quality systems at a growing, stealth-stage company with strong medical, dental, vision, 401(k) 10% match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield – C&W Services

Location: Milpitas, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29.45 – $34.65 per hour

Support a modern, automated facility by maintaining conveyors, robotics, and other material handling equipment. Good fit if you have 2+ years working on MHE/automation, like troubleshooting electrical/mechanical issues, and want weekly pay, day-one benefits, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Skyworks Solutions

Location: Milpitas, CA

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM)

Salary: Typical U.S. base pay range: $26.44 – $47.84 per hour

Join Skyworks’ Defense and Space division, assembling tiny semiconductor components under a microscope for aerospace, medical, and other high-reliability uses. Great if you have 3+ years of small-parts manufacturing, strong hand–eye coordination, and want solid benefits, PTO, and incentive opportunities in a clean, team-focused environment.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Milpitas manufacturing roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.