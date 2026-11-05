🛒 Milpitas Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Milpitas retail is busy right now—especially around the Great Mall and nearby shopping centers. If you like helping people and being on your feet, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nike

Nike Location: 447 Great Mall Dr, Milpitas, CA (Nike Factory Store)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $121,600 – $194,600/year

Lead a high-volume Nike Factory Store as the Senior Head Coach, guiding a big team, driving sales, and building community connections. This role is ideal if you have several years of retail management experience and want strong benefits, up to 50% employee discounts, and room to grow your career.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 1715 Landess Ave, Milpitas, CA 95035

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $22.00 – $27.50/hour

Posting End Date: December 3, 2026 (may close early)

Front-line banking role helping customers with everyday transactions while you learn the basics of retail banking. Good fit if you have at least 6+ months of customer interaction experience, want solid benefits (health, 401(k), PTO), and like steady, in-branch work with growth paths.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: Great Mall of the Bay Area, Milpitas, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.00 – $23.25/hour

Customer-facing sales role focused on bra fitting, product knowledge, and creating a welcoming shopping experience. Comes with a 40% associate discount, free product, mental health benefits, and a flexible schedule—great if you enjoy fashion retail and staying active on the sales floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.