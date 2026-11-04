🏗️ Milpitas Engineering Roles with Multiple $120K+ Openings

Milpitas is buzzing with high-tech engineering work, especially around semiconductors and lasers. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are some strong six-figure roles open right now.

Employer: Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Location: Milpitas, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $108,000 – $162,000 base + annual bonus potential

Work on complex electro-mechanical systems for semiconductor tools, from concept through manufacturing release. Great fit if you have 5+ years in precision mechanical design, 3D CAD, FEA, and are comfortable traveling ~20% internationally.

Employer: MKS Inc. (Spectra-Physics, Lasers Business Unit)

Location: Milpitas, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $170,000 per year + discretionary annual bonus

Design and improve free-space and fiber-based laser systems, working closely with cross-functional R&D teams. Ideal if you have hands-on experience with optical system design, laser alignment, and optical measurements; some travel (up to 10%) and no visa sponsorship for this role.

Employer: KLA

Location: Milpitas, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,500 – $178,233 base

Lead global BMS/BAS/SCADA strategy and standards across KLA’s facilities and Super Sites. This is a highly autonomous role for someone with 8+ years in instrumentation/controls, BMS architecture (Siemens/Trane or similar), and protocols like BACnet/IP, Modbus, OPC UA.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.