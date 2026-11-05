Maurice River beach cleanup set for Nov. 14

An Alliance Beach Cleanup along the Maurice River will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 2 Eppinger Ave, Pittsgrove, NJ 08318 (coordinates 39.502231, -75.080243). Volunteers will help clean a stretch of the river’s riparian zone, a popular recreation area with diverse habitat, with support from the local AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassador and The Authority of Cumberland County, NJ; registration is required via the QR code provided in the announcement.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Authority of Cumberland County, NJ