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Maurice River beach cleanup set for Nov. 14

5 days ago
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An Alliance Beach Cleanup along the Maurice River will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 2 Eppinger Ave, Pittsgrove, NJ 08318 (coordinates 39.502231, -75.080243). Volunteers will help clean a stretch of the river’s riparian zone, a popular recreation area with diverse habitat, with support from the local AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassador and The Authority of Cumberland County, NJ; registration is required via the QR code provided in the announcement.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Authority of Cumberland County, NJ

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