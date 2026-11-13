📢 Millstone seeks 2027 professional service providers (RFQ due 12/10)

The Township of Millstone is accepting Requests for Qualifications (RFQs) for a wide range of professional services for the year 2027.

Open roles include:

Attorneys and Counsel: Township Attorney, Planning Board and Zoning Board Attorneys, Bond Counsel, Labor Counsel, Real Estate & Tax Appeal Counsel, Special Counsel for Mt. Laurel proceedings, Special Environmental Counsel, Special Conflict Counsel, Conflict Tax Appeal Counsel, Township Prosecutor and Alternate, Township Public Defender and Alternate

Township Attorney, Planning Board and Zoning Board Attorneys, Bond Counsel, Labor Counsel, Real Estate & Tax Appeal Counsel, Special Counsel for Mt. Laurel proceedings, Special Environmental Counsel, Special Conflict Counsel, Conflict Tax Appeal Counsel, Township Prosecutor and Alternate, Township Public Defender and Alternate Planners & Engineers: Township Consulting Planner, Planning Board Planner, Zoning Board Planner, Planning Board Engineer, Zoning Board Engineer

Township Consulting Planner, Planning Board Planner, Zoning Board Planner, Planning Board Engineer, Zoning Board Engineer Other Professionals: NJ Licensed Tree Expert, Affordable Housing Administrator, Historic Architect, and experienced Architectural Historians, Historians, and Archeologists

Get the full RFQ at the Township Clerk’s office, 470 Stage Coach Road, Millstone Twp., NJ 08510, or on the website: www.millstonenj.gov.

Submit all proposals to Kathleen Hart, Township Clerk, 470 Stage Coach Road, Millstone Twp., NJ 08510 by 12/10/2026 at 11:00 AM.